Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 69,503 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) by 140.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,503 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Accel Entertainment worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 199.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $125,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $844,350.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

