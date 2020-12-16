Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $3 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,573,000 after purchasing an additional 289,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $176.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.96 and its 200-day moving average is $160.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,594.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

