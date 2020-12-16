31,724 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 21.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,352 shares of company stock valued at $24,337,666 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $154.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.95.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.