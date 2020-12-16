Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of PRA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $119.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.38. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

PRAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

