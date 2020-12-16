Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.27% of KAR Auction Services worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,998,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,593,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,146,000 after purchasing an additional 192,757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,725,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 821,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,577,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 279,812 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,538,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 128.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

