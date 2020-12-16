BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,998,000 after buying an additional 1,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,895,000 after purchasing an additional 94,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,132,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 162,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $71,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

