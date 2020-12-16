Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $383.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $388.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.39 and its 200 day moving average is $289.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,919,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

