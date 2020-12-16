Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,221,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 503,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,928,000 after purchasing an additional 387,064 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 381,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

