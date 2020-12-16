Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:LW opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.