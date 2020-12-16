Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,466 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

