Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Reduced by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,056 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

