Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,668 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.13. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

