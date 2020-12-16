Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.33 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after buying an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 428,641 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Copart by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,320,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,345,000 after purchasing an additional 352,496 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Copart by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 352,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $121.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

