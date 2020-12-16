Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 17,613 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,685 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 105,404 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 76.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,773,561 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $375,551,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

MSFT opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.13. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

