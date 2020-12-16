Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,559 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dropbox by 4.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 32.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,921 shares of company stock worth $620,401. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 121.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

