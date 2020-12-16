Bank of Stockton Buys 57 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,165.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,152.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,067.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

