California State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.62 Million Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,742 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Slack Technologies worth $19,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WORK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

WORK opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.55 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 316,485 shares in the company, valued at $8,703,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $199,805.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 180,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,091.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,064,816 shares of company stock valued at $38,308,357. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

