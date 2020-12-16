Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 3,106 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Raymond James by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,541 shares of company stock worth $7,107,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

