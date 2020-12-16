Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 54,919 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,919 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754,882 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,039 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $89,700,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $76,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

