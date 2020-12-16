California State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.22 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $17,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $12,653,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.2% during the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 320,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,289,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $135.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average is $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.23.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

