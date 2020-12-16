Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 636 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.9% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,165.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,152.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3,067.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

