Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 295 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,951,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,051,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,165.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,152.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,067.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

