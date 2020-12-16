Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 23 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,165.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,067.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

