California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 951,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,223 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Medical Properties Trust worth $16,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

