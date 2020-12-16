California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

