California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,635 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 259.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after buying an additional 134,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

NYSE BFAM opened at $170.96 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 138.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $497,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,487,077.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $4,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,034,680.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,724 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

