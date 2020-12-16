Advisor Partners LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.34.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

