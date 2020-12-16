Advisor Partners LLC Sells 157 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 55.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.6% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.