Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Booking by 6.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,098.05 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,170.03. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,958.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,789.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,864.31.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.