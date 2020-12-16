Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,020 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.61% of Tronox worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 96,846.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,577,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

TROX opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $14.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.11 and a beta of 2.95.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.34 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

