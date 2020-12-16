Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 12,545 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $2,210,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $4,426,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $356.07 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.12.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

