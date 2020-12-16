Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,574,000 after buying an additional 110,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

