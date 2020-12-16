New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Stock Position Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,256 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth $337,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 271,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 267.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.9% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 832,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.22.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

