Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,646 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,440,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Enbridge by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,481 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,339 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.41.

NYSE ENB opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.