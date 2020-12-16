Sei Investments Co. Has $25.46 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $25,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $874,418.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at $800,914.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,377 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,038 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

