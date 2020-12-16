Sei Investments Co. Purchases 19,016 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $24,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 49,870 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 511.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 695,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after buying an additional 271,869 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

