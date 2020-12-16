Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 833,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,022 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $24,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.