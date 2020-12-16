Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of ARDC opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.