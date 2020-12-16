Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of ARDC opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

