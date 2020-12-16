Sei Investments Co. Purchases 155,292 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of StoneCo worth $22,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on STNE. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $79.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.