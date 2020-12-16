Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SGEN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.12.

Seagen stock opened at $196.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.78 and a 200-day moving average of $172.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.81 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $9,760,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,123 shares of company stock worth $27,493,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,105,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

