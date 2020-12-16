Lennox International Inc. (LII) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Lennox International has increased its dividend by 78.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.
Shares of LII opened at $277.00 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $319.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.32 and a 200 day moving average of $266.93.
LII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.79.
In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
