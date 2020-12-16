Lennox International Inc. (LII) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Lennox International has increased its dividend by 78.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of LII opened at $277.00 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $319.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.32 and a 200 day moving average of $266.93.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.79.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

