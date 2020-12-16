Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Adam Woodrow Sells 9,045 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $62,862.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Woodrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Adam Woodrow sold 12,855 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $86,257.05.

PRTK stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

