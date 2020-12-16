David E. Simonelli Sells 9,307 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $106,472.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 386,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David E. Simonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, David E. Simonelli sold 8,918 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $104,162.24.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

GLDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at about $8,758,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 869,830 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 514,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 470,251 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at about $3,743,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

