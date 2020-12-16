General Electric (GE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 25th

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by 95.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Electric has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect General Electric to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

