Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel Sells 4,814 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $33,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,257.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PRTK opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.34.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,112 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 45,133 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
