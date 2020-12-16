Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel Sells 4,814 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $33,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,257.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRTK opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,112 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 45,133 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

