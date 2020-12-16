Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Johnson Controls International has decreased its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

