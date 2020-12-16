James Patrick Jr. Nelli Sells 1,227 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $49,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Patrick Jr. Nelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 2,811 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $112,468.11.

On Tuesday, December 1st, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $1,174,362.54.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,554 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

