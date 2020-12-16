James Patrick Jr. Nelli Sells 1,227 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $49,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
James Patrick Jr. Nelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 14th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 2,811 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $112,468.11.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $1,174,362.54.
NASDAQ HCAT opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,554 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.
Health Catalyst Company Profile
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
