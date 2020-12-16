Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 7,074 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Stock

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $100,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 63,035 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $891,314.90.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 24,900 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $355,821.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $92,580.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 15,506 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $237,086.74.

On Monday, November 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 94,174 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,437,095.24.

On Thursday, November 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 51,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $729,624.00.

NYSE RVI opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $281.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Retail Value’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Value by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Retail Value in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Value by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Retail Value by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

