PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.14

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.14 and last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 2201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

