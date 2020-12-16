Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.86

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.86 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 14762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $158,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,395,000 after buying an additional 620,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,810,000 after purchasing an additional 358,433 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,948,000 after purchasing an additional 151,770 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,837,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,306,000 after purchasing an additional 182,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,830,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

